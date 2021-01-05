How to romance Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077

Want to know how you can romance Kerry Eurodyne in Cyberpunk 2077? You won't get an introduction to Kerry until you're quite far into the main story and have completed Rogue's side missions. The side job Holdin' On is where you'll first meet Kerry and you'll have a series of quests which allow you to get to know him better.

As with the other Cyberpunk 2077 romance options, you'll need to make a few specific choices if you want to be in with a chance of a relationship with Kerry. There are spoilers below so if be aware of that if you're reading ahead. But if you're looking for love and ready to take the plunge, read on to discover how to succeed in the Cyberpunk 2077 Kerry Eurodyne romance.

Cyberpunk 2077 Kerry Eurodyne romance: How to cosy up with her

To romance Kerry, your V will need a masculine voice and body type. Kerry's questline will start once you've completed the series of side missions on which Rogue sends you, ending with either Chippin' In or Blistering Love, depending on whether or not you choose to befriend Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. Either way, once you've completed that, Kerry's first side job Holdin' On should trigger.

You don't have to worry about the choices you make for the next few quests as they will have no impact on your ability to romance Kerry Eurodyne at the end of the chain. So, work your way through Second Conflict and A Like Supreme then you'll need to wait 12 in-game hours for the next quest, Rebel! Rebel!. Again, there are no special requirements here. After more time has passed, you'll receive the I Don't Wanna Hear It quest and, once completed, you'll need to wait again to get the next quest in the chain.

Now that you're on the Off The Leash side mission, you should start paying attention. However the quest plays out, you'll get the option to join Kerry on the terrace of the Dark Matter nightclub. During the conversation there, you should make sure you are supportive and understanding whenever prompted and you should get an option to kiss him—the kiss isn't actually required to fulfill the romance requirements, but it certainly can't hurt. Once this quest is completed, wait again and you'll receive the final quest, Boat Drinks.

Head to Kerry's yacht and make sure to accept his offer to cruise around the bay. It doesn't matter if you agree to vandalise the yacht or not, but when he asks for your help—still aboard the yacht—you must choose to kiss him. Doing so will give you a scene with Kerry but if you want to make sure this turns into a relationship rather than a one-night stand, tell Kerry you want to be with him once you get to the beach.