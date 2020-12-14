Should you incapacitate the NetWatch agent or hand over the data in Cyberpunk 2077?

If you're working through the Cyberpunk 2077 I Walk The Line quest, you'll arrive at a tricky decision. There's a NetWatch agent coaxing you to side with him, but you're currently working with the Voodoo Boys. This choice will have an impact on the story a little later on, so it's important to know what you're getting into. There are some serious spoilers ahead though, so only read on if you're keen to learn what happens afterwards.

You've likely just snuck past or defeated Sasquatch. Now you find yourself in a deserted cinema with a NetWatch agent. Your connection to Placide has also been severed, so you and Johnny are on your own with this mysterious individual. The conversation has several dialogue options, but they all pave the way to one important choice: Should you share the data, or incapacitate the Cyberpunk 2077 NetWatch agent in the I Walk The Line Cyberpunk 2077 quest?

Cyberpunk 2077 I Walk the Line: NetWatch agent or Voodoo Boys?

If you incapacitate the NetWatch agent…

V knocks him to the ground and jacks into his head. You'll see a map with names and countdowns marked on it. Shortly after, V passes out. After your system reboots you can speak to Johnny, who seems suspicious of the situation. He floats the idea that the Voodoo Boys sent you in to do this knowing that it would put you in danger, so it's worth looking out for Placide's reaction when you return. Meanwhile, the NetWatch agent appears to have flatlined and is motionless on the floor.

You leave the grand Imperial Mall, and you can even catch a ride with members of the Voodoo Boys back to Batty's Hotel. You can question Placide about the plan, and demand to speak to Brigitte. Later on, in the Transmission quest you have to get into an ice bath before playing as Johnny. This section is quite long, but eventually you'll wake up, speak to Brigitte, and then exit the chapel.

While you're here, you may as well add another one of the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot cards to your collection. There's some graffiti on the right side of the chapel that'll unlock The Hermit card.

If you agree to share the data with the NetWatch agent...

The NetWatch agent offers a compromise. He says he'll fish the virus out of your system and release Brigitte and Ti Neptune, who NetWatch are holding. Johnny won't be impressed when you agree to work with the NetWatch agent, so if you're trying to keep him happy, don't choose this option. The agent hands you a chip, and then you can leave the Grand Imperial Mall.

This results in a different conclusion to the Transmission section. You'll notice that the Voodoo Boys who were sitting in the chairs surrounding the ice bath are now all dead. You can loot their bodies for items and pick up some clothing, weapon attachments, and components. You won't be able to stroll out of the hideout unscathed, either as the area will be automatically hostile. Retrace your steps back to the main chapel where you'll have to fight and defeat Placide. Now all you need to do is take the key from Placide to exit the building.