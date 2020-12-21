Cyberpunk 2077 cameos: How to find Kojima and GLaDOS in Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 is packed full of interesting characters to meet. But as you begin to explore Night City, you'll quickly discover there are a few characters you already know from the real world, and from other games.

Plenty of videogames have cameo appearances—for a recent example, just look at the Death Stranding cameos, which features appearances from Conan O'Brien, Edgar Wright, and Geoff Keighley, just to name a few.

There are a few Cyberpunk 2077 cameos, too, and speaking of Death Stranding, one of the first cameos you can find is none other than Hideo Kojima himself.

How to find Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

As we outline in our Cyberpunk 2077 tips guide, you can find Kojima early on in the game. During your first big mission in Cyberpunk 2077, you'll visit a luxury hotel, the Konpeki Plaza. You'll be in disguise as a corpo arms dealer, and when you arrive at the hotel you'll have a moment to grab a drink at the hotel bar.

If you take a look around the bar before the heist begins, you'll spot Hideo Kojima (though his character's name here is Oshima) having a drink on a couch in the back of the room, surrounded by other patrons. Unless you speak Japanese you won't be able to understand what he's saying, so you might want to switch on subtitles. You can even interact with him (a little), and he'll ask if you're there to pitch him a videogame idea.

How to find Grimes in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Grimes is in Cyberpunk 2077, playing a character named Lizzy Wizzy. Wizzy is a celebrity, best known for a legendary performance where she committed suicide on stage, had her entire body replaced with cyberware, and then finished the performance in her new body.

If you want to find Grimes in Cyberpunk 2077, you'll need to be a bit patient. Lizzy Wizzy doesn't show up until midway through the game, when you receive a phone call from a mysterious person who wants to meet you at a shady hotel. Answer the call, and you'll come face-to-chrome-face with Lizzy Wizzy herself.

How to find GLaDOS in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Another enjoyable cameo is a voice you'll definitely find familiar. Once you've completed the prologue, you'll be able to access your car, which is parked in the garage of the apartment building you live in. The first time you enter your car, you'll have an encounter with an automated taxicab.

This will kick off a new series of missions for Delamain, a cab company that operates driverless taxis. The cabs you are scattered around the map, and you'll need to track them all down, one by one, to complete this sidequest. Each car has a different personality and voice, and one of them is none other than Ellen McLain, voice of GLaDOS from Portal and Portal 2. Looks like she's branched out from test chambers into cab driving.