How to complete the Happy Together sidequest in Cyberpunk 2077

Stuck trying to find Andrew during the Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together sidequest? There's a lot to do in Night City and Happy Together is one of the optional sidequests you may come across during your playthrough. It actually starts right outside your apartment and involves one of your neighbours. But if you're stuck trying to figure out what you need to do to get Barry to open the door, or how to find Andrew, you've come to the right place.

It should go without saying that this guide contains spoilers, so proceed with caution. If you'd prefer to figure this stuff out for yourself, click away now. Ready? Here's your guide to finding Andrew's niche in this Cyberpunk 2077 Barry quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Barry: How to get him to answer the door

The Happy Together sidequest involves one of your neighbours. So to get it started, head out of your apartment and speak to the cops to ask them what's going on. They'll talk to you about Barry and tell you that he's their friend at the NCPD precinct. It seems that he broke down after his best friend died and they're worried about him. Petrova (one of the cops) asks you to check in on him.

You can knock on Barry's door but there's no answer. You can leave and work on some other side quests or skip time if you want to focus on this now. To skip time: Open inventory (I) and skip time in the bottom-left of the screen—three hours is enough, providing it's the day time.

Knock again and Barry will answer the door. You'll then be offered the following choices:

Stay Strong

I just wanna talk

People like us have to get used to loss (requires 6 Body points)

It doesn't matter what you choose here as Barry will let you in regardless. Chat to him and he'll tell you a bit about Andrew, and how he died. Two new objectives then pop up: Find Andrew's niche before talking to the cops (Optional) and Talk to the cops.

How to find Andrew's niche in Cyberpunk 2077 (optional)

If you want to complete the optional branch of the Happy Together quest you need to head over to Westbrook, North Oak. Track the optional objective and drive over to the area. You can also unlock a fast travel point closeby.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

To find Andrew's niche, enter the Columbarium and head up the first set of stairs. Bear right just before the second stairs to find a civilian called Roya Jahani standing by the wall—you can scan the civilian to confirm their identity. Andrew's niche is up the stairs, just to the left of Roya Jahani. When you locate the niche, you'll learn that Andrew is actually a tortoise. Johnny will appear for a few moments and you can talk to him about it.

Once you're done, head back to Barry's apartment and talk to the cops. You can choose to tell them that Andrew is a tortoise, or omit that information and just mention that Barry's depressed. The cops will check in on him afterwards.

And that's it! You'll receive 680 Eurodollars as a reward for completing the Happy Together sidequest.