Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay reveal was viewed by almost half a million people

You can finally watch the full Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo. I mean, you probably already have. And if you watched it live via CD Projekt Red's Twitch stream the other day, you did so alongside nearly half a million others.



That's according to videogame statistics site Githyp, who reckons Monday's showing makes Cyberpunk 2077 the "most watched stream on Twitch for an upcoming game" in 2018 so far.

"CDPR’s official stream on Twitch saw a peak of 288k viewers—while there were a total of 459k concurrent viewers watching when factoring in restreams—making Cyberpunk 2077 the most watched game on Twitch [on Monday]," explains Githyp.

The stats site adds that hundreds of thousands of viewers have since tuned into CD Projekt Red's official Twitch VOD. At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay reveal has also been viewed 4.7 million times on its official YouTube channel .

"Cyberpunk’s reveal wasn’t just the most watched game on Twitch yesterday topping Fortnite’s peak of 305k viewers," adds Githyp. "It was also the most watched stream for a newly released or upcoming game this year, doubling the peaks of new games such as God of War (283k), Sea of Thieves (259k), and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s (204k) first look."

I could recommend any one of Cyberpunk 2077 stories, but let me point you specifically towards everything we know about CD Projekt's next RPG.