Cult 1992 cinematic platformer Flashback is getting a sequel

Flashback was a cinematic platformer that came off as a blend of Prince of Persia and Another World when it released back in 1992. It’s a bit of a cult classic: it looked quite impressive back in the ‘90s and it still kinda does, with its fluid rotoscoped animation and colourful sci-fi backdrop. It was reissued back in 2018 by Microids , and now that same studio has confirmed a sequel.

Not only that, but the original game’s director, Paul Cuisset, is onboard for the project, though apparently only in a supervisory capacity. It’ll feature the same scientist protagonist, but there’s no other info on the project at present, save that it exists.

If you feel like you’ve heard about Flashback since 1992 then you’re right: Ubisoft published a poorly received remake back in 2013 for Xbox Live Arcade, which was also overseen by Cuisset. Not only that, but Flashback kinda already has a sequel: Cuisset and co released Fade to Black in 1995. It was received quite well, but its fixed perspective early 3D format is probably a harder sell in 2021.

In a provided statement Cuisset said that “developing a sequel to Flashback is an idea I’ve had for a very long time. I can’t wait for players to discover the new adventures of Conrad B. Hart, a character created almost 30 years ago. With Microids, we are really aiming to please the fans of the original title while being appealing to any players with a weak spot for futuristic games.”

To refresh your memory, here's how the original Flashback looked on the Amiga, and here's what Tom Senior thought after revisiting the game last year.