Crysis 3's Hunter multiplayer mode pits invisible bowmen against the most dangerous game

By

crysis_hunters

In Crysis 3's Hunter mode -- revealed in the trailer above -- two nanosuited-up predators (not Predators , but also kind of like that) will have to hunt down 14 Cell troopers who are just looking for a way out. When a Cell trooper is killed, it appears that he returns as a Hunter.

Those troopers had quite an arrowing experience, wouldn't you say? I'm sorry. Really sorry. Anyway, here are some things we can learn from this trailer: One, you do not want the Hunters to get you. Two, yelling at the Hunters is not a good way to avoid being gotten. And three, "Come and get me!" is an especially poor choice of things to yell.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
