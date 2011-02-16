Crysis 2 PC multiplayer demo coming March 1

Better late than never, EA and Crytek plan to make good on the promise to deliver a PC demo of Crysis 2 on March 1. The demo will include two 6v6 multiplayer maps, entitled Skyline and Pier 17, both set in alien-ravaged Manhattan, and will be playable in team death match and "Crash Site," aka capture point modes.

Having seen the demo on Xbox, I'm eager to see how it looks on the PC - multiplayer footage that EA showed at a preview event was clearly taken at a higher rez than the Xbox could've put out, and it looked amazing.

A March 1 demo will give us about three weeks to mull it over before the game launches on March 22 in the US and March 25 in Europe. Or, you could wait for our review...