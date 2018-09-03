Crypt of the Necrodancer dev acquires mech strategy game Phantom Brigade

We first saw Phantom Brigade , an upcoming XCOM-inspired strategy game about giant robots with memorable pilots, at PAX West 2017. Last week, developer Tetragon Works announced that it has merged with Brace Yourself Games, the creator of delightful musical dungeon crawler Crypt of the Necrodancer, which is also working on an industrial city sim called Industries of Titan. The pair announced the merger alongside the teaser trailer above.

BREAKING NEWS: The talented team at @TetragonWorks has merged with @BYG_Vancouver! Phantom Brigade is now being developed at Brace Yourself Games, and some exciting changes are in the works! Have a look at our new trailer in the thread below.August 31, 2018

Brace Yourself Games is now listed as Phantom Brigade's developer and publisher, so it's clearly got its hands in the game's development. That said, it sounds like Phantom Brigade's vision hasn't changed. Its newly minted Steam page promises "a turn-based tactical RPG, focusing on in-depth customization and player driven stories," which, coupled with the big ol' robots, is what got our attention in the first place.

