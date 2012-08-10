CryEngine 3 tech demo video shows top secret toad tessellation tech

Toads don't tessellate. Trust me, I've tried. So how to Crytek pull it off? It's top secret, sadly, but you can watch one tessellated toad jump off a log in the latest CryEngine 3 tech on Gamespot , which also shows some lovely lighting tech and some grand Crysis 3 environments, some of which starred in the recent Crysis 3 combat/stealth trailer . It's pretty impressive, but is it better than the Unreal Engine 4 tech demo that Epic released a couple of months back?