Unreal Engine 4 tech demo video shows next gen engine in action

Here it is, part of the Unreal Engine 4 tech demo shown behind closed doors earlier this year, from GameTrailers . Unreal Engine 4 wasn't powering the new games on show at E3, so it'll be a while before we start seeing games using this tech, but it gives us a good look at the levels of spitshine we can look forward to in the coming years.

There's also another video that rolls lots of the techniques shown above into one sequence. It shows an armoured demon waking up and walking outside for a bit of a stretch. He takes his time about it though, so we can get a look at the new effects that Epic's next generation engine has to offer. Take a look.