Creative Assembly working on a "blockbuster based on Alien"

VG247 have just spotted a tweet from UK member of parliament Ed Vaizey that suggests the Total War developers, Creative Assembly could be developing a new game based on the Alien films.

His tweet reads: "Great visit to Creative Assembly one of UK's best developers. Now hiring for new blockbuster based on Alien"

"Based on" suggests it might not be an official alien game, but The Creative Assembly is owned by Sega, who published Rebellion's Aliens vs. Predator reboot last year, and are behind Gearbox's upcoming Aliens: Colonial Marines. They have the rights to the Alien franchise. This could be happening. We'll bring you the latest details as soon as they emerge. ZOMG. Get the latest updates below.

Sega have told CVG that the new Alien title will be "a peer to Dead Space 2," and is currently only confirmed for consoles. It would be very surprising to see the Total War developers move away from PC development, however.

Sega boss Mike Hayes has told CVG that Creative Assembly have been "given the direction to win awards."

"This is very much a triple-A project," he says, "We want this to be a peer to the likes of Dead Space 2."

Eurogamer say that The Creative Assembly are planning to grow their studio to work on the new title and confirm that development is already underway, though it won't be ready to show at E3.

According to RPS , development will be handled by the team behind console hack and slash, Viking: Battle for Asgard. The game will be based on the first Alien film, which suggests more tension and scares than the mass bug shoot of Aliens.