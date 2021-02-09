Crash Bandicoot 4 is 'coming soon' to Battle.net on PC

The most tenacious mascot from the fifth generation of consoles got his first new game in over a decade last year, in the form of Crash Bandicoot 4. Reviews were overall positive, a rarity for modern 3D platformers, with our friends at GameRadar calling it "a sequel with smarts and style." But in keeping with Activision's habit of delaying some of its mascot-oriented games on PC, we hadn't had confirmation it would arrive on our platform, until now.

The PC version was confirmed in a press release issued today spruiking the forthcoming PS5, Series X and Switch ports. It'll release exclusively on Battle.net, though we'll have to wait until "a later date" for more information, including its actual release date.

That will be in 2021, and it's likely the game will support all the features confirmed for new-gen consoles, including 4K and at least 60fps.

In keeping with the old '90s console games Crash 4 offers up a stiff challenge, but a host of quality of life upgrades supplement that difficulty, thankfully. While you wait, you could always check out the warts-and-all remakes of the original trilogy, which Andy was a little lukewarm on.

Activision is also promising "tons of fur-tastic festivities" in 2021, though whether that means a new game, an expansion of this one, or just some marketing stuff... who knows.