Counter-Strike: Global Offensive TV going live soon ahead of ESWC finals

The GO TV client for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will launch before the Electronic Sports World Cup finals kick off on November 1. That's according to a tweet from the official CS:GO twitter feed spotted by PCGamesN . "Everyone will have a chance to watch the show," say Valve. They've posted a screenshot of GO TV in action, which includes some tactical squiggles over a map, suggesting that casters will have the terrible power to draw anything they like live on the internet.

The ESWC is set to conclude next week during the Paris Games Week. Find out more about the tournament on the ESWC site , and grab the full schedule here .