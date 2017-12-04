Corsair's Carbide Spec-03 mid-tower case is on sale for $30 after rebate

Corsair's Carbide Spec-03 won't appeal to everyone, but if you happen to like the physical design, now is the time to pounce. Newegg has it on sale for just $30 after cashing in a $15 mail-in-rebate.

That price applies to the version with white LED fans. If you prefer red LEDs, that model is on sale for $35 after rebate. That's still half off the case's $70 MSRP.

The Spec-03 is a mid-tower with an "extremely aggressive, game-oriented design" and large side window to show off your build. It comes with a pair of 120mm fans installed in the front and a 120mm exhaust fan in the rear. You can add another 120mm fan to the bottom of the case and two more up top. In addition, you can swap out the front fans for larger 140mm fans.

For storage, there are three 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch drive bays inside the case. The Spec-04 also gives you reason to bust out your collection of dusty optical discs, as it has two 5.25-inch drive bays. Of course, you could also them for other accessories, such as an audio breakout box or an external fan controller.

The front I/O is home to two USB 3.0 ports, individual headphone and microphone jacks, a drive LED, and both power and reset buttons.

