Corsair announces Void Elite and HS Pro headsets with upgraded audio

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair is once again refreshing its Void headset with the promise of better audio, courtesy of new custom tuned 50mm neodymium drivers with an expanded frequency range.

Incidentally, the original Void Wireless we reviewed in 2015 also used 50mm drivers. However, the custom tuned drivers in the new Void Elite series gives these headsets a rated frequency range of 20Hz to 30,000Hz, up from a 20,000Hz at the top end. Whether or not this expanded range will be enough to crack our list of the best gaming headsets remains to be seen (er, heard).

There are three Void Elite models, depending on the preferred connection. They include the Void RGB Elite Wireless with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (good for up to 40 feet), Void RGB Elite USB with a USB cable, and Void Elite Surround with both a universal 3.5mm connector and USB adapter.

All three feature virtual 7.1 surround sound, and in addition to the apparent driver upgrade, they also feature a "completely redesigned" omnidirectional microphone that is Discord-certified.

Alongside the new Void Elite series, Corsair also announced the HS45 Surround, HS50 Pro Stereo, HS60 Pro Surround, and HS70 Pro Wireless. These also feature 50mm neodymium drivers, albeit with a lower frequency range (20Hz to 20,000Hz) along with an updated detachable microphone.

Pricing breaks down as follows:

Features vary by model, and so does the design. The Void Elite has RGB lighting (the top two, anyway) and swivel earcups, whereas the HS series is more of a traditional headset design.

All of the new headsets are available now.