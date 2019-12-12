Conan Exiles is free to play this weekend

The bone-crunching, survival MMO, Conan Exiles, is free to play on Steam for the weekend. The open-world sandbox has been updated with a bunch of new features in the last couple of months so if you've wanted to know what the brutal world of Conan the Barbarian is like then this is a great opportunity to have a look. If you're not familiar with Conan Exiles, its inclusion of a character dong slider might jog your memory.

One of the biggest recent updates is the inclusion of mounted combat, letting you train horses and ride them in battles. Horses cut your travel time down significantly and allow players to wildly wave their swords on the back of a trusty steed. Funcom has also added new mobs and dungeons for you to hulk out on.

Conan Exiles is available for free starting today at 7 pm CET, 1 pm EST, and 10 am PST and ends on Monday 9. If you wanted to make it a permanent addition to your gaming library then it's also available for a discount throughout the weekend.