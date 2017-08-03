Conan Exiles free 'Frozen North' expansion release date set

First teased back in June, Conan Exiles has now officially unveiled its free and incoming 'Frozen North' expansion.

Due August 16, the add-on delivers a new biome to the Exiles world—almost doubling its size—that boasts some suitably harsh weather conditions. In turn, players are required to "dress for the weather" while campfires, torches and drinks serve to help them control their temperatures.

The new zone also brings with it new buildings and resources, a new religion and god, and two new crafting systems that allow players to rustle up the likes of demon blood sausages, bug soup and a host of alcoholic beverages. Watch out for the latter, though, as nursing a hangover in the Frozen North doesn't look pretty.

As you can see there, new enemies take the form of Frost giants, wolves, wooly mammoths and the "mighty" dungeon-dwelling Death Knight.

"Far to the north, a vast new land has been discovered. A cold and rugged landscape where snow-capped mountains and dark, haunted forests stretch as far as the eye can see," so says developer Funcom on the game's site. "Here, between the desperate howls of wolves and thundering footsteps of Frost Giants, the beating of kettle-drums can be heard as savage tribes of northmen worship Ymir, their Lord of Storm and War."

Conan Exiles' The Frozen North expansion is free-of-charge and due August 16. It's been six months, but I still can't get the dong-slider theme song 'Badgers' musician Mr. Weebl composed for Chris out of my head.