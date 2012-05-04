Company of Heroes 2 announced, every detail and original game free in PC Gamer UK Issue 241

The issue of PC Gamer UK arriving with subscribers right now has something very special on the cover: Company of Heroes 2. Relic, makers of Homeworld and Dawn of War, are returning to their classic Nazi-stomping RTS.

The magazine contains the exclusive first details based on our trip to Relic's offices, but you can read the key details right here in our Company of Heroes 2 info post.

Not familiar with the original? We've got you covered there, too. The magazine on UK shelves comes with a free Steam copy of Company of Heroes 1 for every reader. We gave it 94% when we reviewed back in 2006, and we think it still stands up today. But you can play it and tell us if we're wrong. (We're not wrong.)

The magazine will appear on newsstands on May 9th, or you can camp out to by a physical copy of PC Gamer Issue 241 via My Favourite Magazines.