Commander Video: Bit.Trip Runner becomes a free browser-based endless platformer

Commander Video takes the rhythm based auto-running of BIT.TRIP RUNNER and (deep breath) BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien , and retrofies it into a browser-based endless platformer based on the sequel's 16-bit bonus stages. Think Canabalt, but instead of the catastrophic destruction of an invaded cityscape, you've got spiders and springboards and a constant stream of rainbows. Much better.

It's not as responsive a platformer as the main game, and the randomly generated levels mean there's no syncing to the beat; but the basic actions remain the same. You'll jump, slide and kick your way through a series of increasingly difficult obstacles, collecting gold to unlock new characters along the way.

Head to the Commander Video site to play. And if you'd like a score to roundly trounce, here's my latest one:

Thanks, Eurogamer .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
