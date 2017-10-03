Code Vein teases more demon-slaying Souls-like in-game footage

There's an argument to be made that the Souls-like label needs to die—but the latest in-game footage to surface of Shift and Bandai Namco's Code Vein looks a look like anime Dark Souls.

Austin raises some good points in the above-linked article, but as a long-serving fan of Hidetaka Miyazaki's uber-challenging nightmarescapes, the glaring likeness here with an anime twist, for me at least, is welcomed.

As reported by AllGamesDelta, the following trifecta of B-roll footage teases young protagonists Louis and Io battling demons with some stylish weaponry, before showcasing their 'Drain' ability in action.

Here's part one of the former:

And part two:

And, lastly, Drain in practice:

Code Vein is without a hard release date however is due at some point next year. Check out more of our coverage over here.