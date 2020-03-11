What you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone's Gulag and redeployment system

The Gulag plays an important part in respawning in Call of Duty: Warzone. The free-to-play battle royale approaches deaths and respawns differently to competitors by giving you a second chance if you die early in a match. Cash also plays an important part in respawning as it can be used to redeploy teammates. Battle royale matches can be over quickly, so knowing which options are available when you die gives you the best chances to secure a victory.

School up on what happens after your first death in a match, and prepare to reunite your squad following a teammate's untimely death. I'm here to brief you on how Call of Duty: Warzone's Gulag works and how you can redeploy your pals to pick up where you left off.

Visiting the Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone

After being eliminated in a battle royale match, you are transported to the Gulag. This is essentially the Gunfight map but in a 1v1 situation, rather than a duo. This map also has a balcony for viewing the duels while you wait to compete. If there are multiple players queuing to duke it out, you can run around, punch each other and throw rocks at those in the 1v1 arena. You are only transported to the Gulag after your first death in a match and it's worth noting that it won't stay open for the entirety of the game.

When your time comes, you'll spawn into the Gulag map with a predetermined loadout. All you need to do is win the 1v1 challenge. Keep your cool, snake between cover, and eliminate your opponent. Upon winning the duel you'll be released back into the same battle royale match as before. You spawn mid-freefall so now is the time to locate your team and parachute down to make the most of your second chance.

...And if you lose?

We can't be sharp-shooters all of the time so in the unlucky event that you choke in your 1v1 Gulag match, it's good to know that all is not lost. Following your defeat, you begin spectating the remaining members of your team. All you can do for now is sit back and chat to your team as they go about their business. Be patient and stick around though, as they have the option to pay for you to be redeployed, providing they have the required funds.

Purchasing redeployment in Call of Duty: Warzone

Being a teammate down is not ideal but thankfully you can redeploy your teammates for a substantial sum of cash. Collect cash as you traverse Verdansk and once you've accumulated $4500, keep your eyes peeled for a Buy Station. These are dotted across the map and are marked by a shopping trolley icon.

Interact with the Buy Station by tapping F and under the Purchase Redeployment heading select your teammate's name to summon them. A red flash will appear in the sky with a wispy trail that leads to the Buy Station you just used. Your teammate will parachute down shortly after. Help them to locate some gear and continue your journey across the map.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Reviving yourself and your squad in Call of Duty: Warzone

It's easy to recommend that you avoid dying in a battle royale match, but difficult in practice. Aside from playing carefully with your squad, how can you truly maximise your chances of survival? Once again, cash is your friend here. Self Revives can be purchased from Buy Stations for $4500. This is the same amount that it costs to redeploy a teammate so it's essentially just paying out that sum in advance. There's no sense in walking around carrying a large stash of cash as there's risk of losing it when you die, so try to spend it on useful equipment when you can.

In keeping with other battle royales, you won't die straight away in Call of Duty: Warzone. If you find yourself downed but not fully eliminated, crawl into a position with cover and wait for a teammate to revive you. To revive a teammate, stand close to them and hold F until the bar on the screen has filled. When revived, you retain your cash and gear so concentrate on replenishing your armor as quickly as possible.