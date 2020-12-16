What time does Call of Duty: Cold War Season 1 release in your time zone?

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War's gigantic Season 1 update is upon us. On top of new maps, modes, and guns coming to Cold War itself, Season 1 will also add more guns to Warzone and its first new map. Rebirth Island, an abandoned Soviet facility off the coast of Verdansk, promises to be a smaller, more intense alternative to the normal 150-player battle royale.

Since Season 1's content is actually spread across both Warzone and Cold War, expect to download multiple patches for both games. So when exactly is Cold War Season 1 kicking off?

When Call of Duty: Cold War Season 1 starts in your time zone

Activision announced last week that Call of Duty: Cold War Season 1 is launching across both Cold War and Warzone on December 15 at 11 PM PST. For anyone on a different coast of the US, expect the kickoff in the early morning on Wednesday. Here's that time converted to a few other time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (US) - 12/15 at 11:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (US) - 12/16 at 2:00 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (UK) - 12/16 at 7:00 AM

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AUS) - 12/16 at 10:00 AM

If you don't see your time zone above, check out this countdown timer to see the release time automatically converted to your region. It's worth noting that this is the "planned" release time of Season 1, suggesting that another delay could happen if something comes up.

In case you missed it, Season 1 will also mark the unifying of progression and stats across both Cold War and Warzone. Read up on everything we know about Call of Duty: Cold War Season 1 to see what that'll mean for both games in the future.