Giveaway: Get free stuff for Closers, an anime beat-'em-up on Steam

Update: After Tuesday's giveaway was so popular, En Masse is helping us give away even more keys. The entry link below is now live again.
We're giving away a bunch of stuff for Closers, "an episodic anime action RPG" that released on Steam last month. Closers is free to play, so anyone who's interested in 2.5D beat-'em-ups with co-op, solo play, or PvP can dive right in and redeem the package of items available below.
This giveaway is first come, first served, but if you're guaranteed a code if you're a member of PC Gamer Club. We'll be sending out codes to PC Gamer Club members all at once in the morning, Friday, March 23. If you need assistance with PC Gamer Club, contact us at help@pcgamer.com.
Enter here
Click the link above to request a code. Codes will be distributed via email automatically until we've run out.
What you get
- Exclusive PC Gamer in-game poster for your room
- Yukata Bonsai or Ruby costume
- (2) Small plum soda
- (2) Double Talisman Box (+20% bonus EXP and credit)
- Gardening Voucher (1 day)
- Maid Service Voucher (1 day)
How to redeem your Closers code
- Download the game: https://closers.enmasse.com/download
- Run “Closers” from STEAM or Run the En Masse Launcher
- Click “Redeem Code” from the upper left corner in the Launcher
- Paste in your code
- Items will be delivered in-game via the account claim