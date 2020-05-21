Civilization 6 is free on the Epic Games Store

Last week's giveaway of Grand Theft Auto 5 was the biggest Epic Games Store freebie so far—you could tell, because it demolished the store for nearly an entire day. But the free game that's taken its place today is no slouch either—it's the outstanding strategy hit Civilization 6. (And luckily, at this point there's no sign of a storefront collapse.)

Civilization 6 has been around for well over three years now, but Firaxis and 2K are still actively supporting it. In fact, a new season pass with six DLCs was announced earlier this month. And strategy games tend to age well, especially when they're as good as Civ 6, which we called the best of the Civilization series in our 93% review: So good that "I’ll never need another Civ game in my life," our reviewer wrote, which is about as solid an endorsement as you're going to get.

Take note that, under Epic's new rules, you'll need to have 2FA enabled on your account to claim the game—if you haven't done that yet, you can learn how to do so here. Civilization 6 will be free on the Epic Games Store until 11 am PT on May 28.