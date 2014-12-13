Popular

Cities XXL trailer is adamant that size is everything

By

CitiesXXL

If you were disappointed by the size of SimCity's metropoli (metropolises?), your eyes are about to bulge from your head. And I mean that literally: the above teaser trailer has been known to cause eye-bulge, so watch it at your own risk. Cities XXL is the latest game from the folks that made Cities XL, and if that extra X didn't clue you in, it's aiming to renew its position as the "world's largest city builder".

What's in it, apart from bigness? Well, "over 1000+ buildings, 70+ maps including new landscapes and environments, and ecological features", plus a "vastly improved game engine" for rendering all of that. There will also be Steam Workshop support. Here's a big block quote that makes Cities XXL sound rather appealing:

"Cities XXL features low-level city management mechanics, such as local air and noise pollution levels illustrated with the new stream-lined UI, and beauty hot-spots suitable for holiday locations to supplement cash-flow. At citizen management level, you'll be able to track a person's route to work in order to best manage transport from sea, underground and over-ground rail, or air. Cut-down on traffic queues with the park and ride and buses, or even bike hire—reducing that carbon footprint!"

If, like me, you find the naming conventions of citybuilding games a tad confusing, know that Cities XXL bears no relation to Cities: Skylines, Colossal Order's similarly promising, but less embiggened, game of metropolitan management and building placement. Either way, fans of citybuilders are going to be spoilt for choice next year.

See comments