Chronicle: Runescape Legends gets May release

For all that the collectible card game space is getting crowded, Chronicle: Runescape Legends does its darndest to stand out. If you haven't indulged in the open beta, you'll be able to see whether it's succeeded when it releases on May 26.

Rather than trade blows like in Hearthstone, you and your opponent pre-plan your runs through a level, laying cards in secret. Both heroes then tackle the course at once, facing the monsters and magic you put in their path and hoping that the other chap has a worse time of it.

For a head start, you can jump into the open beta before 11:59pm BST, May 15 to receive three free card packs at launch.

Who could have predicted resurgence for Runescape?