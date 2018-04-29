Chernobylite is a survival horror game about the Chernobyl disaster from The Farm 51

Developer The Farm 51, who you might remember from Get Even, has announced its next project, a survival horror game set inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. It'll be about "conspiracy, horror, survival, love, and obsession", and the team has been spending a lot of time in the exclusion zone "gathering all data and materials required to make the ultimate survival horror experience of the Chernobyl catastrophe".

"We want to bring you a deep, emotional story, engaging survival and horror experience, and a visually stunning recreation of Chernobyl area achieved with detailed 3D scanning of rich game world, beautifully rendered in Unreal Engine 4," the team said in a Facebook post. "Every place from the game has its counterpart in the Chernobyl Zone", the team said, which means it's taking lots of photos for inspiration—you can see some of them in the post linked above.

It's not clear when the game will be set, but presumably it'll focus on the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster, the nuclear accident that happened 32 years ago this week. The disaster and the resultant exclusion zone, including the abandoned city of Pripyat, have of course provided inspiration for games before, most notably the excellent Stalker series. Let's hope The Farm 51 can do the setting justice.