Check out our curated list of the best games in the GOG Winter Sale

With the holidays looming, you might finally have time to bite into your backlog, or you could ignore the sensible option and just get some new games instead. GOG's Winter Sale has kicked off, with more than 3,500 discounts—that's a lot to sift through, but we might be able to help you there.

If you head over to PC Gamer's page, you'll find a big list full of games we've given 90+ scores to over the years, including Disco Elysium, which we've awarded the #1 spot in our top 100 games list two years in a row. It's joined by the likes of Slay the Spire, Sunless Skies, Kerbal Space Program, 80 Days, What Remains of Edith Finch, Deus Ex and a whole bunch more.

Should you decide to save your pennies, you can still get some new games out of the sale. Four freebies will be available, starting with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, which can be yours now. It sneaks away on December 15, but more freebies will follow.

A pair of new old games have also been added to the store: Star Trek Armada and its sequel. They're joined by a remastered version of Scrapland, a 2004 game set on a world of robots that I remember little of, aside from the novelty of flying through a massive mechanical metropolis filled with cartoon automatons.

The Winter Sale is live now, and you'll have until 2 pm GMT/9 am ET/6 am PT on January 5 to grab some deals.