En garde! The newest team-carrying melee DPS to join the League of Legends roster is Fiora, the French sword swinger. Josh, Lucas, and Hollander Cooper sit down at the Champion Roundtable to decide if this seductive saber-wielder is all she's cracked up to be. If you're still on the fence about this female fencer, you've come to the right place.

