Call of Duty Warzone could be getting Zombies mode in Season 2

Treyarch appears to be teasing an upcoming Zombies mode for Call of Duty Warzone Season 2.

The first hint came from the Warzone Rumble playlist, where a trial machine was spotted in the Verdansk Hospital map by Twitter user Eric Maynard. The machine comes from Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode, which was used to gain rewards for completing challenges (thanks Eurogamer).

It's unclear whether the machine is actually supposed to be there, since the textures look a little janky, and the prompt when you approach it is a script that reads ZAI/ACTIVATE_ZOMBIES. You can't interact with the machine either, which leaves it unclear if Treyarch is purposely messing with us, or accidentally preemptively dropped the tease.

Soooooo.... There's a Cold War Zombies Trial Machine in Hospital On Warzone...🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUw7ZlkAhQFebruary 11, 2021

Players have also been experiencing screen distorts, specifically when entering an office on the new Rebirth Island map. Some of the distorts only last a couple of seconds, but reddit user u/Soggy_nugget86 posted an extended version of the distort, which includes some Russian dialogue. Fellow redditor u/Wolf-of-icewrack kindly translated the dialogue into English:

"-Dispatch, this is Russian ship "Vodyanoy" channel 1-2, over.

"-This is dispatch, requesting shipping permit to Verdansk, over.

"-Dispatch, cargo secured, all systems are fine. Get ready to go. Over."

The Vodyanoy ship has already been spotted on Rebirth Island by Twitter user KStidge. Players are convinced that the ship is carrying Nova 6, a biochemical weapon manufactured on Rebirth Island which also happens to appear in the original Black Ops Zombies mode.

It's all seeming very likely that a Zombies mode will be coming to Warzone, with most speculating that it'll be coming along with Season 2. The most recent update to Warzone brought punishment to players who try to teamkill, adding ricochet bullets and kicking players who continuously attempt to teamkill.