Call of Duty: Warzone already has 15 million players

Well, that didn't take long. Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale that lets dead players fight each other in a Gulag purgatory for a chance to return to life, launched this week and has already crossed the 15-million player mark. For reference, that's slightly higher than the entire population of Zimbabwe.

Within 24 hours of launching Warzone already had six million players (the population of Turkmenistan), and it only took two more days to add a further eight million (the population of Sierra Leone). What I'm saying is, that's a lot of dead people fighting 1v1 in a Russian labor camp.

Here's how to download Call of Duty: Warzone.