Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops update improves PC performance

By

codblops thumb

A new update has been updated with a long list of fixes aimed at getting the game to run faster, as well as cleaning up a the connection problems some players are still having.

The patch consists of a long list of technical updates, but the main highlights include performance improvements on dual core systems, and fixes for stuttering that some players were experiencing when loading new sections of a map. There patch also cleans up a number of map glitches and usefully squashes a few exploits like a "fix for infinite supply drop exploit".

The full patch notes are listed on Steam . The game should update itself automatically the next time you play.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments