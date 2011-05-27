Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops patch paves the way for mod tools

A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops adds "support for mods in preparation for the upcoming tools release." Treyarch revealed their plans to add mod tools to Black Ops on Twitter last month . Back then, they were aiming for a May release. It's unlikely they'll get them out in the next four days, but it looks as though mod tools for Call of Duty: Black Ops are just around the corner.

The patch makes a number of other changes, too, improving performance, andfixing "zombie exploits." Stop exploiting the zombies, people! They can barely defend themselves. Get the full patch notes below, as published on Steam .

  • Added support for mods in preparation for the upcoming tools release.

  • Addressed various MP & Zombie exploits.

  • Improved memory utilization in MP.

  • Improved DLC filter in server browser – you can now hide any servers running content you do not own.

  • Corrected issue which sometimes required repurchase of emblems or clan tags on weapons.

  • Address some cases in which player could not receive Zombie invites.

  • Replaced RPG with Grim Reaper in Gun Game Wager Match.

  • Fine-tuned napalm and bombing-run damage indoors.

  • Prevented rare invulnerability issue.

  • Demolition bombs can no longer explode and be defused at the same time.

  • Spy plane now activates in One in the Chamber in all cases.

  • The “Sprint Kills” challenge for Steady Aim perk now rewards the player with the correct number of kills.

  • Addressed a rare issue where a hacked camera spike would not function properly if the hacker also had a camera spike that was destroyed.

  • Recording a clip with the speed mode for 2 cameras set to .1 will no longer increase in speed when switching perspectives back and forth.

  • Improvements to Zipline functionality when viewed in Theater mode.

  • Settings from custom games are all cleared and no longer carry over from one custom match to another.

  • Nova gas will now affect players that are standing over their tactical insertion.

  • Hardcore players who kill another teammate in Second Chance now lose the proper amount of points.

  • Calling in a Chopper Gunner immediately after getting shot down in a Gunship will no longer end the Chopper Gunner run prematurely.

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
