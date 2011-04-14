Call of Duty: Black Ops mod tools in the works, could arrive in May

A Treyarch developer recently tweeted with news that mod tools are on the way for Call of Duty: Black Ops. Fans will be hoping for a mapmaker, and the ability to create new skins and game modes, but there's no word yet on the level of customisation that the new tools will allow. CVG point out that Treyarch have previously said "there are some purely technical issues related to engine and internal tool enhancements that do not easily fit the modtools paradigm." We'll get to test Treyarch's 'modtools paradigm' soon enough. Treyarch are shooting for a May release.