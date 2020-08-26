Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War is coming in November

The annual Call of Duty announcements may be coming later than usual this year, but that apparently won't be affecting its normal release window. Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 13. Watch the new reveal trailer above.

There will also be PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cold War, but Activision is only marking those as "Holiday 2020" until Sony and Microsoft get their acts together and announce dates for their fancy boxes.

Cold War is a direct sequel to the original 2010 Black Ops game that brings back characters like Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson. I got an early look at a few missions of the new campaign and wasn't too excited about what I saw. The new game is a collaboration primarily between Raven Software, which developed the campaign, and Treyarch, which is heading up the multiplayer this time around.

Speaking of multiplayer, Activision isn't saying much about it until a dedicated reveal livestream on Sept. 9. Warzone will continue to exist alongside Cold War, and will even feature some crossover content that can be used in both games. It's not clear how much, if any, of that content will also apply to the base Modern Warfare game, which shares multiplayer progression with the Warzone mode.