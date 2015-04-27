Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 screenshots show fancy new war gadgets

Call of Duty continues its foray into military futurism with Black Ops 3, which augments its soldiers with body implants rather than Advanced Warfare style exoskeletons. That means soldiers can turn their arms into weapons (sound familiar?) and even swim! Find out more in our Black Ops 3 hands-on preview, and see CoD's new gadgets in action in the debut trailer.

It's out on November 6, and these minimum system requirements will give you an idea of what you need to run it.