Call of Cthulhu crawls from the abyss

Frogwares announced it was working on a Call of Cthulhu game with publisher Focus Home Interactive in January 2014. Little else has been heard since. So little, in fact, that I worry Frogwares was whisked off by interdimensional beings to disguise their presence on Earth. Either that or they were busy working on Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments instead. Something arcane has happened at any rate, because now Focus Home has announced that Cyanide will be developing Call of Cthulhu instead.

Cyanide is the studio behind Blood Bowl, Styx: Master of Shadows and the less well received Game of Thrones RPG. It promises "an RPG-Investigation game with psychological horror and stealth mechanics, set in a deeply immersive world." You'll be sleuthing into the death of a renowned artist on a backwater island, and if I know anything about Lovecraft, it's that islands and backwaters are bad news.

Assuming it isn't forced back into slumber, Call of Cthulhu will release next year. In the meantime, there's Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth and a screenshot of the same room from a different angle to keep you occupied.