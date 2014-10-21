Popular

Bundle Stars offers 33% off Shadow of Mordor for the next 48 hours

By

Shadow of Mordor

Sound the deal gong; chime the bargain bell; honk the, er, sale horn? Do whatever it is you do to celebrate a new game being sold on the cheap, for that is what is happening right now.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is a very good game—one that features an unbelievable amount of orc death. For the next 48 hours, Bundle Stars are offering a substantial 33% off it. It's now £20/$33.33 for the main game, and £13.33/$16.66 for the season pass. All this lasts until 5pm BST on 23 October. This is a Steam key sale, so you'll need to use that service to play the game.

A sort-of-related question: what do you think of doing a news on this? In the past, we've reported on bundles and big sales, but rarely on solid price cuts to recently released games. Is this a useful thing you'd like more of? If it helps, I could pair them with pictures of small animals.

Here is a stoat:

A Stoat

This is good web content, right?

Yes? No? Let me know in the comments.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
