Build of the week: Sleeper case gaming rig

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Overclock.net user Sinnedone’s gaming build in a sleeper case (a case that looks modest, but contains a powerful machine) began as a challenge from a friend who had been impressed by one of Sinnedone’s earlier builds—but became much more than that after custom covers, fabrication, paint, and vinyl were added. The color scheme of blues and whites remains consistent throughout the build, with colored cables wound so tight and neatly throughout that Martha Stewart should consider taking organizing tips from him. Seriously, from the effort taken in the color scheme to the cable management, this is one impeccable build that includes an Intel i7-3770k CPU, two XFX HD7870 Black Edition GPUs, an OCZ Vertex 128GB SSD as well as a Seagate 2TB HDD for storage.

Sinnedone told us that the most difficult part of the process was modifying the case to provide a better aesthetic and proper cooling, specifically modifying the case to accept the power supply in the lower front instead of the top rear. In order to do this, he made a small intake around the power supply to get fresh air through the front of the case to the inner chamber and modified the very, very limited space at the top of the case to accept the 240mm AIO cooling system. For builders looking at similar projects, he recommends truly challenging yourself to try something new, from painting or cutting metal or sleeving, and reach out online or to friends for help through the difficult portions. Top notch, thanks Sinnedone!

Sleeper case parts list

CPU: Intel i7 3770k

CPU Cooler: Corsair H100i

Motherboard: MSI Z77A-GD65

Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance 2133mhz

Video Card: Two XFX HD7870 Black Edition in Crossfire

Sound Card: Creative Sound Blaster z

Power Supply: Corsair TX850w

Storage: OCZ Vertex 4 128GB SSD

Storage: Seagate 2TB Hard Drive

Case Fan: Corsair SP and AF series along with an Akasa Viper