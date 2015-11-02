Build of the week: Re(de)fine

I’m not a car guy, so when I read that modder Justin “MetallicAcid” Ohlsen set out to make a PC inspired by the cockpit of a Maclaren Spider supercar, I was obviously surprised, but no more or less impressed. The Redefine Air 240 looks pretty slick no matter how deep your car knowledge goes. (I only know that there are big trucks and small trucks. And the Batmobile.)

The Redefine impressed me for its retrofuturist aesthetic. It sounds reductive, but I thought it looked like something I’d find in my grandfather’s house, an air conditioner maybe, especially in the early 90s. The classiest, sturdiest, most technologically advanced air conditioner ever. A hefty amount of modding went into the build (water loop, paint job, component placement), but what stands out most are the leather dressed panels. They give off warm, inviting glow, and remind me of all things classy and leather: boots, cool jackets, saddles, supercar interiors, cows.

But the leather does more than look cool; it hides a few cables and gives the build a more cohesive, clean vibe overall. Considering the power the small case is packing, its controlled, minimal aesthetic is all the more impressive.

To see more of the Redefine, or to see some of Ohlsen’s other projects, check out the build log, his website, or the video below.

Congrats on the build, Justin!

Redefine Air 240 components:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k

RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum 1866mhz 16GB (4GB x 4)

Motherboard: ASUS Z97 Gryphon Armor Edition

PSU: Corsair RM850

GPU: ASUS GTX 970 Strix

Case: Corsair Carbide Air 240

SSD: Corsair

Cooling: Corsair H100i