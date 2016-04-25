Build of the week: One Pillar Pagoda

This pagoda will not fit actual people inside, but it can turn a couple ones and zeroes into virtual people—virtual people that can wear silly hats and wield giant swords and cover doorways in sticky bombs and emote in professionally voiced Scottish accent. It’s certainly not a powerhou—er, power-pagoda, but there’s enough going on in its guts for the pagoda to work as a good-looking TV-adjacent media machine.

MSI forum user dtien87 built the One Pillar Pagoda as part of a seven day modding event, inspired to represent some iconic Vietnamese architecture through case-modding. The end result turned out pretty well, I’d say. Besides the lovely roof structure, what stands out most to me is how the cooling loop flows through a panel on the PC’s base to give the impression of a pond or slow stream beneath. It’s a soothing, hypnotic illusion; see it for yourself in the video embedded below.

For more information and pictures of the process, check out the official build log.

One Pillar Pagoda components:

CPU: Intel Core i5 4430

Mobo: B85 ITX SK1150

RAM: Kingston HyperX DDR3

PSU: Antec HCG 520W

SSD: ZOTAC 240GB