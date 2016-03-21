Build of the week: Hellbat (a big Batman head)

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Since the word on Batman versus Superman isn’t out yet, I’ll keep this case mod piece as agnostic as possible—y’know, to future-proof it.

Wow. Holy cow! Movie fans, how about that film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Sure was something! Truly, Zack Snyder has poured a debatable amount of effort into capturing what really makes the DC Universe so great for some folks, and not great for others.

As a nod to the movie, German artist Stefan Ulrich (who already impressed us with his Battlecruiser mod) killed Batman, and stuffed his head with computer parts. Now that’s passion. But really, he started by constructing a 3D model of Batman’s helm, piecing it together with paper, and then sprayed it down with polyester resin and layers of glass fiber to make it rigid. Globs of body filler and some careful sanding gave the chassis a nice sheen, which Ulrich then intentionally marred with Batman’s battle scars. The components were precisely squashed in with some custom aluminum mounts, and are kept cool with minimal liquid cooling. Throw in some ominous blue LEDS, and that’s how you make a Batman. It wasn’t easy though. The mod took 150 hours over five weeks to build, which is a considerable amount of time compared to the hour it took Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins to figure out punches.

The linchpin of Hellbat’s homage is that it doesn’t kill (unless you try to eat it, so don’t do that). It’s not the strongest PC out there, but since Batman doesn’t have superpowers and still gets away with not-quite-murdering dozens of people on the reg, so too can the Hellbat get away with not-quite-murdering dozens of games.

For more information and pictures of the build, be like the bat: punch this link to the official build log, and to roundhouse kick this link to a video showing off the final product.

Hellbat components:

CPU: Intel i5 6600K

Mobo: MSI Z170 Gaming Pro Carbon

VGA: MSI GTX 960 4GB

RAM: HyperX Savage 16GB DDR4 (4x4)

SSD: HyperX Savage 120GB

PSU: CoolerMaster M2 1500W

Case: NZXT S340 Black and Red

Cooler: NZXT Kraken X61 AiO