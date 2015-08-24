Build of the week: F3 Scout 2 Advanced

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Builder David Cathey figured he’d only do what was natural and combine his love for fast vehicles and fast computers in the design for the F3. So he gutted and warped and spit-shined a case to channel his love for sports bikes. And even though it won’t let anyone tear through the streets at frightening speeds, the F3 will certainly layer on a spiritual dose of speed-demonry while tearing through Los Santos.

For those unfamiliar with the F3's titular inspiration, Cathey breaks it down: "Probably the most in-your-face feature is the top half of the case being slanted forward to resemble the look of a sportbike. I even put the temperature gauge where an instrument cluster might go and covered the top grill in seat material to carry the look further. This necessitated a new frame, which I modeled after the tube frame of the MV Agusta. The final touch was covering everything in silver and red."

And the result is a build that channels the most distinct aspects of the bike it's named after. While the parts don't necessarily channel the same energy, they get the job done. Check out the build log for more step-by-step pics and commentary.

F3 Scout 2 Advanced parts list

GPU: Asus Strix GTX 980

CPU: Intel 4690K

MB: Asus Z97-PRO

SSD: Samsung 850 EVO 500GB, Samsung 850 EVO 250GB

RAM: 8GB Corsair Vengence Pro 2133MHz

PSU: Cooler Master V850

Cooling: EK Supremacy EVO CPU BLOCK, EK GTX Strix GPU Block and Backplate, XSPC Photon 170 Reservoir and Pump Combo, XSPC EX140 Radiators, Monsoon fittings and tubing, Cooler Master Scout 2 Advanced