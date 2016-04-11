Build of the week: Batmobile 2k16

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

I know, I know, the DC superhero overload on Build of the Week is reaching a breaking point after Super Gaming and Hellbat, but look at this thing. It’s a bat, it’s a car, it’s a PC—no. It’s the Batmobile! The German modders at Babetech Custom PC didn’t just want to evoke the spirit of Batman, they went all out and recreated the Batmobile, a fairly complex prop, just from watching a few trailers.

Their process involved everything under the case-modding sun: 3D printing, custom wood work, slicing up metal, and even installing a cute little liquid cooling loop. But don’t let Batman hear you call it cute. Batman wouldn’t like that.

Whether you like the design of the new Batmobile or not, this build is a precise representation that doesn’t sacrifice aesthetics just to cram a computer inside. (I actually prefer it. I had the pointier Batman Forever Batmobile toy as a kid. Accidentally kicked it while barefoot: blood, tears, etc.) Babetech made a damn Batmobile, spinning wheels, excessive angles, and everything.

For more from Babetech, check out their website or their build log for the Batmobile 2k16.

Batmobile 2K16 components: