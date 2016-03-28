Build of the week: Super Gaming (a Superman logo with a cape)

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Last week, we featured a chunky Batman head, so it’s only right that Superman gets a shot this time around. Sure, he’s basically invincible, he can fly, he has x-ray vision, but fairness supersedes all super powers (or lack thereof), especially when it comes to custom case mods.

This Superman logo build comes from BaluC and Soccer of Black-Mod.com. What really stands out to me about the project is that the logo isn’t just a simple paint by numbers recreation. It actually employs a few meshes to emulate the texture of Superman’s more recent suit iterations.

Even if the components aren’t exactly super, this computer has a damn cape and is balanced by a fist-imprinted pedestal. I like to imagine arms sprouting from its center before it leaps into the sky. A perfect world, where we’re policed by a sentient superhero PC who flies around and punches bad games, imprisoning them in a Microsoft Surface, which is then sent spinning through space.

Please send your fanfic manuscripts to james@pcgamer.com.

For more pictures and information, check out the official build log.

Super Gaming components:

CPU: Intel i5 6600K

Mobo: MSI Z170A Gaming M5

GPU: MSI GTX 960 Gaming 4G

Cooler: Corsair H100i

RAM: HyperX Savage 16GB Kit (4x4GB)

SSD: HyperX Savage 120GB

PSU: Enermax Platimax 1350W

Chassis: NZXT S340 Black