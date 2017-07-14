Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is 80 percent off today

Co-op prison break game A Way Out was a nice surprise announcement at this year's E3. It's a new game from Josef Fares, coming after the marvellous Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons back in 2013. You can get Brothers today on Bundle Stars for a huge 80 percent off.

It too is a co-op game, however one you play by yourself, bizarrely. It's got a unique control scheme which requires a controller, where you control two characters at the same time using the two analog sticks. It tells its tragic story through gestures and an invented language, and you have to puzzle your way through the world to get the medical help your father needs. Tom's review of the game says it's "accessible, charming, and at points, savagely dark."

80 percent off is the best price you'll find for this game today, so grab it before the sale ends tonight.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.