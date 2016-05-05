Popular

Broforce, Enter the Gungeon discounted in Devolver Steam sale

Discounts up to 90% for the whole weekend.

It's Devolver Digital's turn to have its way with your wallet this weekend, with most of the indie publisher's back catalogue heavily discounted on Steam. That means you can get the whole Serious Sam series for $9.99 (down from $39.99) and Hotline Miami for the not-very-princely sum of $2.49.

There's a lot to choose from, but if I were forced at gunpoint to select just three I'd probably go with Dropsy ($4.99), The Talos Principle ($9.99) and Enter the Gungeon ($13.49). Dropsy is an hilarious and discomforting point and click adventure starring a hug-addicted clown, the Talos Principle is a maddening first-person puzzler by the Serious Sam crew, and Enter the Gungeon (pictured) is a gun-oriented dungeon crawler with ridiculous weapons.

Other notable titles include Broforce for $5.99, Hatoful Boyfriend for $2.49 and OlliOlli 2 for $2.49. If your funds aren't already exhausted by the several million other Steam sales that have occurred of late, you can check out the full range over here

Shaun Prescott

