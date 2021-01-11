Brits spent more on games in 2020 than TV shows and movies combined

To say 2020 was a strange year would be understatement. For many of us, most days are now being spent in the comfort-stroke-boredom of our own home. Daily commutes have made way for Zoom calls in pyjamas, and cinema trips replaced with Netflix binging sessions.

All of which may have contributed to the fact that, in 2020, Brits spent more money on video games than TV shows and movies combined. Video games made up £4.2 billion ($5.6bn) of home entertainment sales. It's the first time the UK games industry has exceeded £4 billion, with a 14.5% increase since 2019. TV shows and movies together sold £3.2 billion ($4.3bn), with music bringing in £1.5 billion ($2bn). Thanks to Entertainment Retailers Association for the figures.

(Image credit: Entertainment Retailers Association)

FIFA 21 took the crown for best-selling game last year, having shifted over 2 million copies across digital and disc sales. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came in second with over 1.4 million copies sold. Despite releasing over seven years ago, Grand Theft Auto 5 continues to be Rockstar's big moneymaker. It sold a staggering 1 million copies in 2020 alone, making it the third best-selling game in the UK.