Brink system specs revealed. Will use Steamworks

Brink is approaching fast. In fact, its official release is just four weeks away.
To celebrate, Splash Damage have revealed the system specs, and confirmed that the game will be using Steamworks (not the alternative we're not going to mention because it upsets us too much).
Thanks to Steamworks, we'll be enjoying the following features come release:
- Steam Achievements
- VOIP
- Challenge Leaderboards
- Valve Anti Cheat
- Dedicated Servers
- Friends Support (including invites and joining session in progress)
- Steam Cloud (for save data)
Here are the cold, hard specs for your viewing pleasure:
Minimum Specs
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 2GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA 8800GS / AMD Radeon HD 2900 Pro or equivalent
- OS: Windows XP (SP3)/Vista/Windows 7
- Hard Drive: 8GB of free space
Recommended Specs
- Processor: Intel Quad Core i5
- Memory: 3GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / AMD Radeon™ HD 5850
- OS: Windows XP (SP3)/Vista/Windows 7
- Hard Drive: 8GB of free space
Brink is due for release in North America on May 10 and May 13 in Europe. For more on Splash Damage's innovative shooter, watch the most recent trailer , or read our multiplayer preview .
Will you be installing Brink on launch day?